River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.
* Until further notice.
* At 3:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 384.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The lake has been nearly steady at just slightly
above 384 feet.
* Forecast…The water level of the lake is expected to very slowly
creep higher to about 384.6 feet over the next few days.
* Impact…At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the
lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and
March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and
damage docks.
