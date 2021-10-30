River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.

* Until further notice.

* At 3:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 384.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The lake has been nearly steady at just slightly

above 384 feet.

* Forecast…The water level of the lake is expected to very slowly

creep higher to about 384.6 feet over the next few days.

* Impact…At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the

lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and

March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and

damage docks.

&&