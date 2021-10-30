Skip to Content

River Flood Warning is in effect

Last updated today at 5:05 am
4:00 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for
the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.
* Until further notice.
* At 3:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 384.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The lake has been nearly steady at just slightly
above 384 feet.
* Forecast…The water level of the lake is expected to very slowly
creep higher to about 384.6 feet over the next few days.
* Impact…At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the
lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and
March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and
damage docks.

National Weather Service

