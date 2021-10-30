Turkey deported 8,500 terror suspects since Syrian war began

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish Interior Ministry says more than 8,500 foreign fighters have been deported from Turkey since the start of the Syrian civil war 10 years ago. Terror suspects from 102 countries were expelled, including 44 from the U.S. and 1,075 from EU states, according to a statement Saturday. In the first 10 months of this year, 61 suspects from eight EU countries were deported. The ministry says since 2011 8,585 fighters were “deported as a result of Turkey’s efforts to secure its security within and beyond the border.” The deportees had left their home countries to join groups such as the Islamic State group and the Kurdistan Workers Party.