Yemeni officials say explosion near Aden’s airport kills 8

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say at least eight people were killed in an explosion that rocked the southern city of Aden. The officials say the explosion took place Saturday afternoon close to a security checkpoint outside Aden’s international airport. At least 11 others were injured. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which damaged buildings and an internet café in the area. Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when Houthi rebels captured the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.