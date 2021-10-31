9-year-old fatally stabs 11-year-old in Bradford County

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a 9-year-old fatally stabbed an 11-year-old boy with a knife.

On Oct. 30 around 8:15 p.m., the two children were playing with Nerf toys when a "tug of war" over a Nerf gun happened between the pair, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

During the struggle, the 9-year-old was holding a knife and cut the 11-year-old in his left upper chest.

The victim was taken to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and pronounced deceased after life-saving attempts failed.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released and new information becomes available.