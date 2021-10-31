Below average temperatures expected for much of the work week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Becoming breezy. Low of 40 (35-42). Winds out of the west at 10-15 mph.



MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Brightest skies east. Breezy at times. High of 49 (46-54). Winds out of the west at 10-15 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Less wind. Low of 35 (30-38). Winds out of the southwest at 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Few afternoon lake effect showers 30% PM. High of 47 (44-50). Low of 30.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

An upper-level low continues to deepen over the Hudson Bay creating a strong trough which will impact the northeast through the end of the week.



Colder air is expected to filter down from Canada resulting in temperatures below average for the majority of the week. In addition, winds will be persistent out of the west leading to the potential for lake effect showers.



Later in the week, we are tracking a coastal low that may bring some precipitation to our region. The trend over the last 24 hours has been for the low to be further out to sea which would be good for the Southern Tier.