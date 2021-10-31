Big Ben, Steelers survive Halloween scare, beat Browns 15-10

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger handed Cleveland yet another loss, this time on Halloween, as the Pittsburgh Steelers survived losing kicker Chris Boswell for the entire second half in a 15-10 win over the Browns. Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass and rookie Najee Harris had an 8-yard TD run after halftime for the Steelers, who were handicapped by Boswell suffering a concussion on a blown trick play. The Browns had plenty of chances, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a costly fumble and then dropped two Baker Mayfield passes in the final 6:04. Roethlisberger is 24-3-1 in career starts against Cleveland.