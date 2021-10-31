G-20 leaders turn to climate change on last day of summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies are set to tackle climate change on the final day of a weekend summit in Rome that is widely expected to set the tone for a major conference on the same issue taking place in Glasgow over the next two weeks. The Group of 20 countries, which represent more than three-quarters of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, are looking for common ground on how to reduce emissions while helping poor countries deal with the impact of rising temperatures. If the G-20 summit ends with only weak commitments, momentum could be lost for the larger annual talks in Glasgow, where countries from around the globe will be represented.