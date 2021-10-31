Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — TreVeyon Henderson ran for 152 yards and a touchdown and No. 5 Ohio State made enough long plays and short field goals to hold off No. 20 Penn State 33-24. Facing their first real challenge in a month and half, the Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) finally finished off the Nittany Lions (5-3, 2-3) on Noah Ruggles’ fourth field goal, a 26-yarder with 2:41 left in the fourth quarter to make it a nine-point lead. Coming off an ugly nine-overtime loss at home to Illinois, Penn State looked a lot like the team that had climbed into the top five before losing to Iowa in a game where Sean Clifford got hurt. The senior looked sharp and healthy, going 35 for 52 for 361 yards and a touchdown.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miami freshman Tyler Van Dyke threw for 426 yards and three touchdowns as the Hurricanes beat No. 17 Pittsburgh 38-34. Van Dyke outdueled Pitt star Kenny Pickett. Pickett threw for a school-record 519 yards and four touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. His second pick ended a potential go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter. Miami improved to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the ACC with the win. Pitt dropped to 6-2 and 3-1.

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves as the Calgary Flames beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund (empty net) also scored for Calgary (6-1-1). The Flames were coming off a five-game road trip in which they never trailed and won all games by a combined score of 21-7. Carter Hart made 32 saves for Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Joel Embiid added 19 points and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Atlanta Hawks 122-94. Philadelphia carried a 60-36 advantage over the Hawks in the paint while outscoring Atlanta by a 34-14 margin on fast-break points. Six different Sixers finished in double figures with, Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton all adding to the scoring party. Harris was 9 of 13 from the floor and had four assists. Embiid — who has been forced to play at the perimeter and away from the post because of nagging knee issues left over from last year’s postseason — shot 5 of 13 and grabbed five rebounds.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored on a third-period penalty shot to spoil Sidney Crosby’s season debut and help the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Saturday night. Crosby pulled down Bratt in the slot with three minutes left, leading to the deciding penalty shot. Bratt skated to the right and beat goalie Tristan Jarry with a backhander. Crosby sat out the Penguins’ first seven games after undergoing wrist surgery Sept. 8. Jeff Carter, who also played Saturday for Pittsburgh, missed three games after entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol following a confirmed positive test. Andreas Johnsson scored twice for New Jersey, including an empty-net goal with 1:43 left. Jimmy Vesey had a short-handed goal.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without tight end Eric Ebron and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram when they travel to Cleveland to face the Browns. Both players have been ruled out due to injury. Ebron tweaked his hamstring in practice during the week while Ingram has been dealing with a groin issue.