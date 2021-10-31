Man accused of following man home from casino, killing him

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A man has been charged with killing another man at his New Jersey home in an attempted robbery after allegedly following him home from an eastern Pennsylvania casino. Middlesex County prosecutors and Plainsboro police said 54-year-old Sree Aravapalli was found early Tuesday with multiple gunshot wounds and later died. Investigators said he was targeted in Pennsylvania. Parx Casino’s CEO said officials were “saddened” to learn that a customer was killed after returning from a visit to the casino. Twenty-seven-year-old Jekai Reid-John of Norristown is charged with first-degree murder with other charges pending. He was held pending extradition; it wasn’t clear whether he had retained an attorney.