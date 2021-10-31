North Macedonia: Local elections offer test for government

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia is holding runoff local elections that are seen as test for the leftist national government. The center-right opposition won way more municipalities than the ruling Social Democratic Union during the first round of voting two weeks ago. The main battleground between left and right on Sunday is the capital Skopje, which accounts for almost one-third of North Macedonia’s population of 2 million. Outgoing center-left Mayor Petre Shilegov is being challenged by Danela Arsovska, an independent endorsed by the center-right VMRO-DPMNE party. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has urged people to vote in large numbers, saying the mayoral race in Skopje is key to implementing his Cabinet vision and policies.