River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.
* Until further notice.
* At 2:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 384.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The water level has slowly risen from 384.1 to
384.5 feet so far this weekend.
* Forecast…The lake is expected to continue a very slow rise, to
around 384.8 feet by Monday. It is then forecast to be nearly
steady for several days.
* Impact…At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the
lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and
March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and
damage docks.
