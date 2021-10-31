River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.

* Until further notice.

* At 2:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 384.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The water level has slowly risen from 384.1 to

384.5 feet so far this weekend.

* Forecast…The lake is expected to continue a very slow rise, to

around 384.8 feet by Monday. It is then forecast to be nearly

steady for several days.

* Impact…At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the

lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and

March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and

damage docks.

