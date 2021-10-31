Former US ambassador Bill Richardson heads to Myanmar

Former U.S. ambassador and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is heading to Myanmar on a private humanitarian mission that will focus on pandemic support. Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since a military coup seized power in February. Protesters have faced beatings and arrests. The United States suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored. Richardson didn’t mention the coup in his trip announcement or detail who he planned to meet with while there. He said he plans to discuss ways to deliver COVID-19 vaccines, medical supplies and other public health needs.