Closed trial of ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi continues

BANGKOK (AP) — Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has testified in court for a second time, addressing charges that she violated coronavirus pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign. A person with knowledge of the proceedings says she denied breaking the restrictions when she waved to a campaign convoy for her National League for Democracy party in front of her house in Naypyitaw, the capital. All her defense lawyers, who previously had been able to speak with the media, have been barred by a gag order from providing details of the court proceedings. Suu Kyi has been detained since Feb. 1, when the army seized power from her elected government. Her supporters say the various charges against her were concocted to legitimize the military’s takeover.