Coast Guard searches for missing plane off Cape Cod coast

ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) — The Coast Guard and other authorities are searching off the coast of Cape Cod on Monday for a small plane that failed to arrive in Massachusetts as scheduled Sunday night. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-28 that departed from Reading, Pennsylvania was reported missing at around 10 p.m. It was headed to Chatham Municipal Airport in Massachusetts. The Coast Guard in a tweet said one person was on board. The search taking place off Nauset Beach in Orleans involved a Coast Guard fixed-wing aircraft, three Coast Guard vessels, as well as area harbormasters and other assets.