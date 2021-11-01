Skip to Content

Fairbanks Karate will take your extra Halloween candy and give it to troops

Updated
Last updated today at 1:21 pm
1:17 pm Top Stories
Halloween Candy

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Fairbanks Karate is collecting leftover Halloween candy for troops and veterans.

In a Facebook post, the karate studio said it will accept excess candy at its location at 604 Vestal Pkwy W in Vestal during studio hours until Nov. 15.

The candy will be donated to Soldier's Angels Treats for Troops. Soldier's Angels is a non-profit that focuses on aiding those who served in the military.

Fairbanks Karate said it will also accept donations toward the shipping costs of the candy.

Author Profile Photo

WBNG

More Stories

Skip to content