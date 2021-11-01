Fairbanks Karate will take your extra Halloween candy and give it to troops

Fairbanks Karate will take your extra Halloween candy and give it to troopsUpdated
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Fairbanks Karate is collecting leftover Halloween candy for troops and veterans.
In a Facebook post, the karate studio said it will accept excess candy at its location at 604 Vestal Pkwy W in Vestal during studio hours until Nov. 15.
The candy will be donated to Soldier's Angels Treats for Troops. Soldier's Angels is a non-profit that focuses on aiding those who served in the military.
Fairbanks Karate said it will also accept donations toward the shipping costs of the candy.