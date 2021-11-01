Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger handed Cleveland yet another loss as the Pittsburgh Steelers survived losing kicker Chris Boswell for the entire second half in a 15-10 win over the Browns. Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass and rookie Najee Harris had an 8-yard TD run after halftime for the Steelers, who were handicapped by Boswell suffering a concussion on a blown trick play. The Browns had plenty of chances, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a costly fumble and then dropped two Baker Mayfield passes in the final 6:04. Roethlisberger is 24-3-1 in career starts against Cleveland.

DETROIT (AP) — Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had two touchdowns on the ground, helping the Philadelphia Eagles run over the Detroit Lions in a 44-6 win Sunday. The Eagles ended a two-game losing streak against a team that was very accommodating. The Lions go into their bye week as the NFL’s only winless team. The break gives first-year coach Dan Campbell extra time to figure out how to avoid leading the league’s first 0-17 team after being a tight end on the first 0-16 team in Detroit 13 years ago.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Gazdag and Paxten Aaronson scored and the Philadelphia Union beat Cincinnati 2-0 on Sunday night to move into a second-place tie in the Eastern Conference. Gazdag scored in 11th minute when Olivier Mbaizo’s shot skimmed of his head. Aaronson connected in the 53rd minute to help the Union (14-8-11) win their fifth straight home match, a team-record fourth without allowing a goal. Andre Blake made two saves for his 13th shutout of the season. Cincinnati (4-21-8) has lost five of six meetings with Philadelphia.