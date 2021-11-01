N.Macedonia opposition seeks election after local poll sweep

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The leader of North Macedonia’s conservative opposition is calling for an early parliamentary election after scoring a sweeping victory in municipal polls that prompted the center-left prime minister to announce his resignation. Hristijan Mickoski, who heads the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, told supporters on Monday that the governing Social Democrats had “lost legitimacy” and should call a snap election. Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister late Sunday after his party lost municipal races in the capital Skopje and other cities. Danela Arsovska, a conservative-backed lawyer and economist, is set to become the first female mayor of Skopje.