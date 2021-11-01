No Shave November / Cure the Blue Virtual 5k Nov. 5-7

(WBNG) -- WBNG and Tioga State Bank are partnering for the 5th year in a row to bring awareness and raise funds for prostate cancer.

This years event will feature a virtual 5k that can be completed anytime between Nov. 5 to 7. Tioga State Bank President & CEO Robert Fisher this event is a great way to help bring awareness and join the fight against prostate cancer.

"It's to help educate and get increased prostate cancer awareness in the community and also help fight prostate cancer," Fisher said.

Fisher said more than one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their life.

"If it's caught early it's very very treatable like most cancers," Fisher said. "We're trying to increase awareness and raise some money for a really good cause."

Participants can track their virtual 5K using the Nike Run Club app. Times and mileage can be logged anytime from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7

Registration for the No Shave November/ Cure the Blue Virtual 5K is $25.

All registration proceeds will go directly to Cure the Blue and Tioga State Bank will match donations up to the first 100 registrations.

Fisher said there will also be prizes and giveaways featuring a Buffalo Bills gift basket from Booker Edgerson, a two-time prostate cancer survivor and former Buffalo Bills player.

"Booker was kind enough to donate a Buffalo Bills swag bag of different things including a jersey," Fisher said. "We also have a fitness basket that the bank donated to help get people out and exercising."

You can register or donate here.