Prosecutor: 2nd arrest after man followed from casino, slain

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a second Pennsylvania man has been arrested following the death of a man allegedly followed home from a Philadelphia-area casino and killed in his New Jersey home in an attempted robbery. The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office and Plainsboro police said Monday that 26-year-old Devon Melchor of Upper Darby was taken into custody in Florida as he was trying to board an international flight. He was charged with first-degree armed robbery and conspiracy. Twenty-seven-year-old Jekai Reid-John of Norristown was charged earlier with first-degree murder in the death early Oct. 26 of 54-year-old Sree Aravapalli. Both men were being held pending extradition hearings; it wasn’t immediately clear whether either has an attorney.