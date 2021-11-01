River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.

* Until further notice.

* At 11:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 384.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

This approaches the flood of record.

* Recent Activity…The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at

11:00 AM EDT Monday was 384.7 feet.

* Forecast…The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage

at 384.7 feet.

* Impact…At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the

lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and

March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and

damage docks.

