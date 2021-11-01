State employees who get vaccinated to get 5 paid days off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Employees in Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration are being offered five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year. The administration told employees Monday that the five days of “verification leave” can be used between Dec. 20 and March 31. It says an employee who has verified their vaccination to the administration will automatically receive the five days. Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a Republican, called on Wolf, a Democrat, to abandon the plan. Her office says employees who don’t use the days will be paid for them, potentially at a cost of more than $100 million to taxpayers. She says it’s fiscally irresponsible.