A day late, Israeli minister in wheelchair can access COP26

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s energy minister, who uses a wheelchair, was able to attend the global climate summit, a day after police prevented her from reaching the venue. Energy Minister Karine Elharrar reached the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday alongside Israel’s prime minister. She entered the building using a blue ramp. On Monday, police at a checkpoint did not let the minister’s vehicle through. She was offered instead a ride on a shuttle, which wasn’t wheelchair accessible. The incident was an embarrassment to the organizers of the high-profile event. Britain’s ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, apologized to the minister.