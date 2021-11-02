China envoy defends emissions, criticizes US under Trump

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — China’s climate envoy is defending his country’s pace of emissions cuts at the Glasgow, Scotland climate summit. Veteran climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua spoke to reporters at a press conference at the summit Tuesday. China’s dependence on coal power helps make it the biggest current climate polluter, although the nation in recent years has made commitments to start curbing emissions. Xie told reporters that China is at a “special development stage” that justifies its heavy carbon emissions. Xie faulted the U.S. for slowing climate progress, saying President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord “wasted five years.” President Joe Biden, also at the summit Tuesday, rejoined the accord this year as one of his first acts in office.