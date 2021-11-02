Democratic chair issues subpoenas to oil executives

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee has issued subpoenas to top executives of ExxonMobil, Chevron and other oil giants, charging that the companies have not turned over documents needed by the committee to investigate allegations that the oil industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming. Represenatives of BP America and ExxonMobil said they were cooperating with the committee and have provided thousands of pages of documents. But Rep. Carolyn Maloney says she tried hard to obtain the information voluntarily, but the oil companies employed tactics like “delay and obstruction.″