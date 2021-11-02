Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Curry had 23 points to lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers to a 113-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. The 76ers played without leading scorers Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. Embiid, the four-time All-Star, missed his first game of the season as Philadelphia played the first of three games in four nights. Philadelphia also lost Danny Green in the third quarter due to hamstring tightness. Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 22 points, while Damian Lillard had 20 points and 10 assists and C.J. McCollum also had 20 points.

UNDATED (AP) — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni called so many run plays on Sunday, even injured starting running back Miles Sanders expressed his enthusiasm from afar. Sanders can only hope Sirianni sticks to the ground attack after ignoring it most of the season. The formula worked perfectly in a 44-6 win over the Lions as the Eagles amassed 236 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has steadied his team following a 1-3 start. The Steelers have won three straight to get back into the mix in the AFC North. The latest victory came in a 15-10 triumph over Cleveland that pushed Pittsburgh’s record to 4-3 as the season nears the midway point. The win also pushed Tomlin’s career victory total to 149, tying him with predecessor Bill Cowher for the second most in franchise history. Tomlin will get a chance to slip past Cowher when the Steelers host Chicago next week.

UNDATED (AP) — Christian Pulisic traveled with Chelsea to Sweden, and the American winger could make his first appearance with the team in 2 1/2 months when the Blues play at Malmö in the Champions League. The 23-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, injured his left ankle on Sept. 8 while playing for the U.S. in a World Cup qualifier at Honduras. Pulisic returned to full training last week. He has played for Chelsea just twice this season. Before the ankle injury, he was sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test. The Americans’ next qualifier is Nov. 12 against Mexico in Cincinnati.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel have entered the COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the coronavirus. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan says Pettersson is symptomatic, while Ruhwedel is so far asymptomatic. The two defensemen are the fifth and sixth Penguin players to enter the COVID-19 protocol this season. Defenseman Kris Letang, who was symptomatic after testing positive, has been cleared to return.