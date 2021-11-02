Here’s what you need to know about Election Day in the Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- It's Election Day in New York, and polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Posted below are county Board of Election websites where you can find polling locations, election data and more.

To watch an exclusive one-on-one interview with the Binghamton mayoral candidates, click here.

To learn more about the Norwich mayoral candidates, click here.

For information on what you need to know about the proposals on the ballot this year, click here.

Stay with 12 News on-air and online for the latest Election Day coverage.