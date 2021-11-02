New York faces Indiana, aims for 4th straight road win

New York Knicks (5-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Indiana aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

Indiana went 34-38 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Pacers averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 54.0 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 16.6 on fast breaks.

New York went 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Knicks averaged 7.0 steals, 5.0 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (knee), Jeremy Lamb: out (ankle).

Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.