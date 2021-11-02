Not a bad week, but some cold nights

Tonight: Rain and snow showers early. Low: 28-33

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a rain or snow shower. High: 41-45

Short Term Forecast Discussion:



Some rain or snow showers are possible this evening but activity will taper into the late evening. Lows tonight will be in the 20s to low 30s. Winds will be westerly at 3-8mph.





Wednesday will be relatively quiet and mainly dry. There is a very small chance of a passing rain or snow shower. Highs remain in the low to mid 40s.

High pressure settles in Thursday and lasts through the weekend.