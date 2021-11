TUESDAY, ELECTION DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mixed showers. 0-.10” rain, 0-T” snow 60% High 48 (44-50) Wind SW becoming W 5-10 G15 mph

A cold front will give us partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Along with this, we'll have some rain and snow showers. With a west breeze, we'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight.