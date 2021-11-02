San Francisco officer charged in death of man shot in 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after a man he shot in 2017 died from his injuries. District Attorney Chesa Boudin said Tuesday San Francisco Police Officer Kenneth Cha was charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, along with enhancements accusing him of inflicting great bodily injury. Authorities say Sean Moore was unarmed when Cha shot him on Jan. 6, 2017. Moore died from his injuries last year. It wasn’t immediately known if Cha has an attorney. The District Attorney’s Office and the Police Officers Association union did not immediately return messages seeking information about Cha’s legal representation and who could comment on his behalf.