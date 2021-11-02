Supreme Court, municipal elections on tap for state voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters are poised to pick four jurists to serve on statewide appeals courts. The marquee race on Tuesday is for a seat on the state Supreme Court, but the result will not change the Democrats’ partisan control of the high court. Democrats went into Election Day with a 5-2 majority on the court that in recent years has played critical roles in election litigation and the COVID-19 pandemic response. The sole vacancy is an opening required by the mandatory retirement this year of Republican Justice Thomas Saylor. It’s being contested by two lower-court judges — Republican Kevin Brobson from Commonwealth Court and Democrat Maria McLaughlin from Superior Court.