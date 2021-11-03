Skip to Content

‘My name is Cleo’: Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police smashed their way into a suburban house and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family’s camping tent more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated Australians. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” The girl was reunited with her mother and stepfather soon after her rescue. A 36-year-old local man was arrested. Police credited “dogged, methodical police work” for the rescue and would not detail her ordeal during the time she was missing.

Associated Press

