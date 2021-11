(WBNG) -- Republican Ernest R. Cutting Jr. is leading the race for Chenango County Sheriff, based on unofficial election results.

As of midnight on Wednesday, Cutting Jr. has 6,872 votes with 100% of precincts reporting. His opponent, Democrat Debra A. Cubbedge has 1,418 votes.

Cutting Jr. is the incumbent candidate.

For more election results, go to this link.