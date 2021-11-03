EU lawmakers meet Taiwan premier in first official visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — European Union parliamentarians are meeting with Taiwan’s premier in the first official visit of an EU delegation to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China. Thirteen members of the EU committee on foreign interference in democratic processes are in Taiwan. The European Parliament passed a resolution last month calling for the body to intensify EU-Taiwan political relations. The visit comes amid growing support for the democratic island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary. Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu visited the Czech Republic and Slovakia last week on a tour to step up cooperation with the two countries, triggering protests from Beijing.