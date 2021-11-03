Health care workers in Greece protest mandatory vaccines

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of Greek health care workers have protested in central Athens against mandatory coronavirus vaccines for their profession. About 300 demonstrators chanted slogans and held up banners outside the parliament building on Wednesday to protest regulations that call for unvaccinated health care workers to be suspended from their jobs. Health care unions have said they do not oppose the vaccines themselves but object to them being required. On Tuesday, Greece reported a record 6,700 new daily COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths. The health minister has announced tougher restrictions for all unvaccinated people in Greece starting Saturday, including testing requirements to enter a wide range of facilities. .