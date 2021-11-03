In Russia, COVID-19 surge shows no signs of abating

MOSCOW (AP) — Daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Russia remain at all-time highs as more regions announced that residents needed to stay off work longer to tame an unrelenting surge of infections. Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported over 40,000 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the most in one day since the start of the pandemic. It was the fifth time in seven days that the country set a daily case record. The task force also reported 1,189 deaths, another daily record. Russia is five days into a nationwide non-working period that the government introduced to curb outbreaks. It is set to end after Sunday. A Kremlin spokesman says a decision hasn’t been made on prolonging it.