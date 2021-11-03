Kim Petras promises powerful EMAs performance in Hungary

LONDON (AP) — Transgender pop star Kim Petras says her performance at next week’s MTV EMAs in Hungary will be “pretty powerful.” The performance comes after the country passed a law that critics say limits LGBTQ rights. The German singer-songwriter says she supports MTV’s decision to continue to host the show in Budapest despite the law that prohibits the display of content to minors that depicts homosexuality or gender change. MTV has promised that it will not tolerate censorship of the Nov. 14 EMAs, which is set to be broadcast in 180 countries. Petras will perform a new song from her forthcoming album at the show. Her latest single is “The Future Starts Now.”