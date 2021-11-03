Lebanon seeks dialogue with Saudi Arabia despite new tension

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon is seeking a dialogue with Saudi Arabia to resolve an unprecedented diplomatic rift over a Lebanese Cabinet minister’s comments, even as new reasons for tension emerged. Statements by the Lebanese information minister aired last week about the war in Yemen stirred the crisis. Lebanese officials said the statements don’t represent official government views. Riyadh angrily recalled its ambassador, asked the Lebanese envoy to leave, and banned Lebanese imports, depriving the country of millions of dollars while it is deep in an economic crisis. New reasons for tension emerged Wednesday following leaks by a Saudi paper in which the Lebanese foreign minister said drug smuggling from Lebanon would happen if not for the market in Saudi Arabia.