Listed here: 2021 Toys for Tots information

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is leading the 2021 Toys for Tots program.

The program will begin on Nov. 29, when sign-ups start, and will be headquartered at the former Payless Shoes Store in the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The program will conclude on Dec. 11.

The headquarters will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Donations can be dropped off during the operating hours until Dec. 20. Drop-off barrels will be at the Binghamton Police Department, Broome County Sheriff's Office, Endicott Police Department, Johnson City Police Department and Vestal Police Department.

In order to sign up, you'll need to meet the following requirements:

Must be a Broome County resident and provide documentation to prove address

Must provide a birth cetificate for all children

If you are not a parent, you must provide family court custody documents

Must show a photo ID

Children must be between the ages of 1 and 10-years-old.

If you signed up at the Salvation Army or Catholic Charities you will not be able to sign up at the former Payless Shoes store location.