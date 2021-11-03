Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors in Las Vegas say former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into another vehicle, killing a 23-year-old woman. Ruggs made his initial court appearance Wednesday and posted $150,000 bond on felony driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving charges. The team released Ruggs just hours after the fiery crash. Police said a loaded gun also was found in Ruggs’ wrecked Corvette. A judge set strict conditions for his release, including home confinement, pending another court appearance next week. Ruggs’ attorney says Ruggs was released from jail Wednesday evening.