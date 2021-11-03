Southern Tier 8 Regional Board pushes to connect nearly 1,000 households with high-speed broadband

(WBNG) -- Southern Tier 8 Regional Board announced an initiative to connect its eight-county region to high-speed broadband.

The initiative has been named "Project Connect." The three internet service providers on the project are Haefele Connect, IWC and Point Broadband.

The high-speed broadband push is to connect nearly 1,000 unserved households in the Southern Tier and Central New York.

For the first step of this project, Southern Tier 8 has submitted an application for a $22 million federal grant to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in order to connect 895 residential addresses in some of the most remote areas in the region, who are typically without access to broadband service.

The towns included are Caroline, Coventry, Danby, German, Guilford, McDonough, Newfield, Oxford and Taylor.

"Every student needs this access, every family should have access to the information with their fingertips, they should have the ability to work remotely, patients should have the ability to connect with their health care providers from the comfort of their own home, and businesses and startups should be able to scale and grow." said Southern Tier 8 Executive Director Jenn Gregory.

Southern Tier 8 plans to continue to announce additional updates in the coming weeks to chronicle the progress made in connecting the areas through its Project Connect initiative.