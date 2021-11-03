Supreme Court seat up in air; Pittsburgh has 1st Black mayor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters have made their choices to fill four open seats on statewide courts. Turnout was light for Tuesday’s marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court, although the result won’t change the Democrats’ majority. Counties began wrapping up their vote counts after polls closed, but it was too early to call most statewide races before midnight. In Pittsburgh, Democrat Ed Gainey became the first Black mayor of Pennsylvania’s second-most populous city. In a race for state Superior Court, former prosecutor Megan Sullivan, a Republican, beat Democrat Timika Lane, a Philadelphia judge. Meanwhile, Democrats won two special elections for open seats in the state House.