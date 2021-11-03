2 die when man falls, lands on other in Sweden concert venue

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Sweden say two men died when one of them jumped or fell from the seventh floor of a culture center and landed on the other. Authorities said the 80-year-old man who crashed into the lobby of the Uppsala Konsert and Kongress venue died at the scene north of Stockholm on Tuesday night. The 60-year-old man he struck died later. They say a woman who was with the 60-year-old man was hurt but her injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. Swedish media report that a tribute concert to the two male members of ABBA had been scheduled at the culture center but the event was canceled.