Investors bet big on climate fight but motives questioned

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Governments and big investors have announced fresh plans to pour trillions of dollars into curbing global warming. The move reflects the financial world’s growing embrace of efforts to fight climate change as both a business necessity and opportunity. A group representing over 450 major financial institutions with assets of more than $130 trillion said Wednesday its members will pursue the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord. But some social justice activists have warned that the same financial institutions that profited from funding fossil fuel firms are now being presented as green champions.