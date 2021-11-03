Virginia’s down-ballot: Democrats slightly trailing GOP

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Candidates for Virginia’s statewide down-ballot offices are engaged in tight races. The Democratic candidates were slightly trailing their GOP rivals early Wednesday, with some races too early to call. But Republicans were claiming a sweep. Voters electing the lieutenant governor chose between two women, guaranteeing that whoever wins will make history. The post has been held by men for as long as the state has existed. Woodbridge Democratic Del. Hala Ayala faced Republican Winsome Sears, who last held public office two decades ago. In another key race, Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring was trying to defeat Republican Jason Miyares to win a third term. Turnout was high throughout the state.