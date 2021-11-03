Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of protests

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial Wednesday played video for the jury that captured scenes of protesters and the sound of gunfire in the street as they began detailing the night last year that Rittenhouse shot three people, two fatally, during a tumultuous demonstration against police brutality. One of the videos livestreamed that night by social media influencer Koerri Washington shows Rittenhouse running through the frame, carrying a fire extinguisher.