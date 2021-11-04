2022 Broome County Budget passes with property tax cut

(WBNG) -- Broome County officials said residents will see their property taxes decrease next year after the approval of the 2022 Broome County Budget.

Officials noted that legislatures voted 13 to one to approve the county's spending plan.

The approved $409 million budget reduces the property tax levy by .12%, officials noted. This is the fourth consecutive tax cut for the county's residents.

The 2022 Broome County budget was just passed which includes a 4th consecutive PROPERTY TAX CUT. This bipartisan-approved budget keeps us covid-ready, retains all of our county services, makes new investments in infrastructure, community cleanup programs, and youth mental health. — Jason Garnar (@jasongarnar) November 4, 2021

The budget supports a new mental health program that will allow the county to "reach children in every corner of the county in a way that is fun and impactful."

Additionally, the budget supports a new position titled Deputy Commissioner of Public works will allow Broome County to maintain and repair county roads, bridges and more.

Other programs within the Department of Solid Waste have been established to help "help ensure the County is the cleanest in New York State."

For more information about the 2022 budget, go to the county website by going here.