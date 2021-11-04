‘Always… Patsy Cline’ at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage

(WBNG) -- SRO Productions III presents "Always...Patsy Cline".

"Always...Patsy Cline" is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer it's a show based on friendship. Actress Alex Mendoza who plays the role of Patsy Cline said she performed in this show back in 2018 and is happy to be apart of the revitalization.

"We have previously done this show in 2018 so this has been such a revitalization not just for the theater community but also for us because we're the creative type," Mendoza said. "Getting back into it was a little difficult but once we started hitting the books and singing the songs we made it work."

Actress Lynette Daniels, who plays the role of Louise Seger (Cline's friend) said this show is sure to keep audience members entertained.

"I think they're going to have a very good time," Daniels said. "When we did it before we had a lot of people who were huge Patsy Cline fans and Alex does a fabulous job singing all of the songs and it's just a really fun show that pays tribute to somebody who's very special to so many people."

SRO Productions III present "Always...Patsy Cline" Nov. 5 to 7 and Nov. 12 to 14 at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances will begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for students and seniors.

Tickets for "Always...Patsy Cline" can be purchased here.