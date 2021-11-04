Binghamton’s Dataflow continues to grow printing and signage business despite pandemic struggles

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A small business that's been operating in the Southern Tier for more than 60 years is expanding.

Dataflow is a Binghamton-based printing and signage company that first opened its doors in 1958.

The company has acquired two smaller businesses over the past month, including one in Elmira and one in Ithaca.

The company's executives told 12 News Thursday Dataflow has had success by staying true to itself and has adapted during difficult times in the pandemic.

"The typical products we may have been doing may not have been required at that particular time but we were able to shift the business to meet the market needs at that time," said Steven Cheek, the company's chief commerce officer. "As we now transition back to a more normalized marketplace, of course, we're still providing those services, but we're now providing a more typical service as we provided pre-COVID."

In October, Dataflow acquired both The Quicker Printer, based in Elmira, and Gnoman Copy, headquartered in Ithaca.

Cheek said the company hopes to keep growing but wants to continue to focus on customer service as it increases in size.

In December 2020, Dataflow announced it had devised a way to maximize space in hospitals to increase bed capacity; since then, Cheek said the portable structures have found their way into some schools and small hospitals.