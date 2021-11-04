Court: Tunisia issues international warrant for ex-president

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A top Tunisian court says Tunisia issued an international arrest warrant for former president Moncef Marzouki over accusations that he undermined the North African country’s security. The court didn’t provide any further explanation Thursday on the charges. Marzouki has been staying in France in the past month. Current President Kais Saied said last month that he was withdrawing the diplomatic passport of Marzouki after he encouraged France to stop support for Tunisia under Saied’s leadership.